Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 24

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 13 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 24 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

9:30 a.m. — Sen. Dick Durbin speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for JoAnne L. Cicchelli Middle School. Christopher House, 5235 W. Belden.

speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for JoAnne L. Cicchelli Middle School. Christopher House, 5235 W. Belden. 9:30 a.m. – The Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the City of Chicago host a public hearing on the proposed consent decree to reform the Chicago Police Department. Until 3 p.m. at the Dirksen Federal Building, 219 S. Dearborn St.

10 a.m. – Mayor Emanuel to deliver remarks at the JoAnne L. Cicchelli Middle School groundbreaking. Christopher House, 5235 West Belden Avenue.

to deliver remarks at the JoAnne L. Cicchelli Middle School groundbreaking. Christopher House, 5235 West Belden Avenue. 10:15 a.m. – State Rep. Melissa Conyears-Ervin, State Rep. Will Guzzardi, other legislators and UIC students call on the university to remove a question about past criminal convictions from its admissions application. In front of University Hall, 601 S. Morgan St.

other legislators and UIC students call on the university to remove a question about past criminal convictions from its admissions application. In front of University Hall, 601 S. Morgan St. 11 a.m. – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White unveils a distracted driving video during an event highlighting Nation Teen Driver Safety Week. At House of Hope, 752 E. 114th St.

unveils a distracted driving video during an event highlighting Nation Teen Driver Safety Week. At House of Hope, 752 E. 114th St. 11:15 a.m. – Mayor Emanuel to join CPD Supt. Johnson to announce 107 new officers. 11th district police department, 3151 West Harrison Street.

to join CPD Supt. Johnson to announce 107 new officers. 11th district police department, 3151 West Harrison Street. 12:15 p.m. – Mayor Emanuel to introduce CTA President Dorval Carter at the City Club of Chicago. Maggiano’s 111 West Grand Avenue.

to introduce CTA President Dorval Carter at the City Club of Chicago. Maggiano’s 111 West Grand Avenue. 1 p.m. – Education advocacy group Raise Your Hand and women’s rights group We Will co-sponsor a meet-and-greet with mayoral candidate Amara Enyia until 2:30 p.m. at Café Lacuna, 2150 S. Canalport Ave.

ILLINOIS

11 a.m. – Illinois 14th District congressional candidate Lauren Underwood and Congresswoman Linda Sánchez host a roundtable discussion with working families. Until 12:30 p.m. at IBEW Local 461, 591 Sullivan Road in Aurora, Suite 200.

