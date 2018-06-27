Chicago Teachers Union uses Janus case to blast Rauner, Emanuel

Public sector unions that represent government workers throughout Chicago and Illinois reacted swiftly to the anti-labor ruling in the landmark Janus v. AFSCME Council 31 case, with one Chicago union leader predicting the U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision would have little impact on his organization — and the Chicago Teachers Union using it to attack Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The Supreme Court ruled that government workers can’t be forced to contribute “fair share” fees to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, potentially dealing them a serious financial blow. State laws that require workers to pay such fees — including a law in Illinois — violate workers’ First Amendment free-speech rights, the high court ruled.

Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Jesse Sharkey issued a statement after the ruling likening Emanuel, who was presiding over a City Council meeting, to Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, a driving force behind the Janus case.

“Today we will see neoliberal Democratic Party political bosses like Rahm Emanuel shaking their fist at this decision, acting as if they have not been bi-partisan partners in the erosion of workers’ rights, co-conspirators in the austerity movement and willing allies in the theft of job and retirement security,” Sharkey said. “While today’s attack will hit all working families hard, in Chicago it will disproportionately hurt Black and Latinx households already reeling from the foreclosure crisis, cuts to social services, school closures, unrelenting violence and high unemployment. Rahm has done nothing to address the needs of these constituencies or these critical issues – or at least, nothing good.”

Emanuel’s statement on the Janus case focused on Rauner.

“From rank-and-file membership to leadership, I have always found a willingness to come to the table, roll up their sleeves and get the job done in a way that is responsible and respectful of taxpayer dollars,” Emanuel said. “Governor Rauner and many Republicans are rejoicing at today’s decision, but we should be clear that this is no cause for celebration. This decision is an insult to the middle class and a step back for progress.”

Jim Tracy, president of the Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2, said he anticipates that the groundbreaking ruling would have a minimal impact on the union’s membership and bargaining power.

Contracts with Chicago Police officers and firefighters expired on June 30, 2016. The Fraternal Order of Police has complained that contract talks are moving at a snail’s pace, hinting strongly that Mayor Rahm Emanuel may be slow-walking negotiations to get past the 2019 mayoral election.

“Local 2 is very fortunate to have 14 members out of 4800 that are fair share. I expect those misled individuals to try and pay nothing and reap the rewards of our hard fought battles,” Tracy wrote in a text message to the Sun-Times. “My fears are for our brothers and sisters with AFSCME and SEIU. Many don’t understand how hard their union reps have worked to advance their agenda.”

Tracy was asked to explain why doesn’t anticipate any impact on his membership or bargaining power stemming from the landmark ruling.

He pointed — not to the 1980 firefighter’s strike that culminated in a minimum staffing requirement on fire apparatus — but on the dangers of the job of firefighting and emergency medical service and the camaraderie that breeds.

“We work in a life or death environment [ours or our citizens] every day. We are a close-knit group that must rely on the man or woman next to us. In that spirit, we stand strong and united in our commitment to the union,” he wrote.

Why, then, does he fear a devastating impact on unions like SEIU and AFSCME?

“I’ve seen the devastation in other right-to-work for less states. SEIU and AFSCME have had a tougher time keeping their members united,” Tracy wrote.

“When you’re not working shoulder-to-shoulder with your brothers and sisters, it’s easier to slip through the cracks.”

AFSCME Council 31, the union representing the largest number of government workers in Illinois, released a statement saying that the Supreme Court “ruled today against working people and in favor of billionaire CEOs and corporate interests.”

“This case is a blatant political attack by Bruce Rauner and other wealthy interests on the freedom of working people to form strong unions,” AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch said. “We are extremely disappointed the Supreme Court has taken the side of the powerful few, but we’re more determined than ever to keep our union strong, standing up for public services and the working people who provide them.”

Unlike the Rauner administration, which plans an aggressive campaign to inform unions of their opt-out rights, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration plans to remain “neutral” on the issue.

The mayor fully expects “outside groups” may attempt to recruit and encourage union members to drop out.

But, after spending the last seven years rebuilding his once-frayed relationship with organized labor and reaping the benefits in campaign contributions from major unions, Emanuel plans to keep his hands off the red-hot issue and remain on the sidelines.

“The city disagrees vehemently with Gov. Rauner on all of this and we’re certainly not gonna advocate in any way, shape or form that employees leave their union or opt out of their union,” said Jim Franczek, the city’s chief labor negotiator.

“Ultimately, this is the employee’s decision. We have an excellent relationship with these unions.”

If city unions end up with less money and fewer members, their bargaining position could be reduced, resulting in lower wages and benefits and, therefore, reduced pressure on Chicago taxpayers, who have already endured a $2 billion avalanche of tax increases to begin to solve the city’s $36 billion pension crisis.

But, Franczek said not so fast.

“Short term—and frankly possibly long-term—this will have little, if any impact on wages or benefits,” Franczek said.

“You’re assuming a fact that hasn’t existed yet—that there’ll be smaller unions, fewer people in the unions and the unions will have fewer members. We simply don’t know that yet. If in fact that happens, that may change the dynamic. But, it hasn’t happened and we don’t know if it will happen.”

Franczek said the impact of the Janus ruling is likely to be “very union specific.”

“Police and fire unions because of the nature of those unions are very unlikely to be impacted. They have a particular culture of both the Police and Fire Departments. There’s also a wide range of ancillary benefits that are given to their members as a result of union membership [and bargaining]. You have a legal defense fund that’s a product of union membership and other benefits” like supplemental pay, Franczek said.

“ So the incentive for a police officer or firefighter to stay with their union is fairly high. And that differs from other unions. How much so, we simply don’t know. It could have no impact whatsoever in the city of Chicago and it could have a larger impact in the suburbs and downstate.”

The impact on the Chicago Teachers Union, whose members went out on strike in 2012 and nearly did so again four years later, is likely to be minimal, Franczek said.

“The teachers union is a very strong union. There’s lots of support for the teachers for their union. I have no idea if they’re gonna be vulnerable,” he said.

DISCLOSURE NOTE: Some unions have ownership stakes in Sun-Times Media, including the Chicago Federation of Labor; Operating Engineers Local 150; SEIU Healthcare Illinois-Indiana and SEIU Local 1.