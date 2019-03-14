Chico joins his former CPS partner Vallas in endorsing Lightfoot

Mayoral candidates (from left) Gery Chico, Lori Lightfoot, Garry McCarthy, Toni Preckwinkle and Paul Vallas attend a forum in December. Chico has now endorsed Lightfoot in her April 2 runoff against Preckwinkle, as has Vallas. | Nader Issa/Sun-Times file photo

Millionaire businessman Willie Wilson isn’t the only vanquished mayoral candidate jumping on the Lori Lightfoot bandwagon. So is Gery Chico.

In a statement released Thursday, Chico joined Wilson and Paul Vallas, his former partner at Chicago Public Schools, in endorsing Lightfoot.

Chico pointed to Lightfoot’s “life accomplishments” and “public service record” in a variety of government positions under former Mayor Richard M. Daley and his successor, Rahm Emanuel.

They include: Police Board president; co-chair of the mayor’s Task Force on Police Accountability; first deputy in the Department of Procurement Services and at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications and chief administrator of the Office of Professional Standards that was the forerunner to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

“Over the past several months on the campaign trail, I’ve gotten to know Lori and I’ve been so impressed by her character as well as the passion and purpose she brings to the table,” Chico, who could not be reached for comment, was quoted as saying.

“Lori has deep knowledge on all of the issues that we confront as a city, and I believe in her vision of creating a stronger, safer and more equitable Chicago.”

Chico was one of Daley’s go-to guys, serving as chief of staff and as president or chairman of boards overseeing the Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago Park District and City Colleges. He also chaired the Illinois State Board of Education under then-Gov. Pat Quinn.

“I learned early on that in order to be truly effective on behalf of people in public service, you must first build a team with the very best talent you can find,” Chico said.

“I know that Lori will recruit top tier people to serve in her mayoral administration, and I know she has the wisdom to listen to that team and to voices all across Chicago as she works to unify our great city and begin writing its next chapter.”

Vallas hinted at an endorsing Lightfoot on election night and made it official earlier this week.

Unlike Chico, he could be angling for a top job in a Lightfoot administration — either at CPS, or as city budget director or chief financial officer.

Chico’s decision to choose Lightfoot over Toni Preckwinkle is not surprising. On the campaign trail, he railed against her ill-fated soda tax and penny sales tax and warned repeatedly about the Chicago Teachers Union’s endorsement of her after she embraced the CTU’s entire education agenda.

Preckwinkle has insisted that won’t compromise her ability to negotiate a new teachers contract that beleaguered Chicago taxpayers can afford. Chico didn’t buy it.

“If you take that kind of money — that percentage of what you raise — from one or two unions, you’re bought. … Your first priority is the people [who] funded you,” Chico told the Sun-Times a week before the Feb. 26 election.

“You’re gonna be sitting at that table negotiating with the very unions that gave [you] millions. And you’re gonna do what now in terms of labor agreements for our people? You’re gonna cave, cave, cave. You’re gonna tax, tax, tax to pay for it. I don’t care what she says. That’s exactly what’s gonna happen.

On Feb. 26, Chico got 6.2 percent or 34,521 votes. Vallas was close behind with 5.4 percent, or 30,236.

Wilson got 10.6 percent (59,072 votes). But, his support was more coveted because he won 13 South and West Side wards.

Now, Lightfoot has support from three of her former rivals, including Wilson.

Bill Daley, who finished third, and Susana Mendoza who came in fourth, have yet to endorse anyone in the runoff. Neither has Jerry Joyce, who cost Daley a spot in the runoff, Amara Enyia or Garry McCarthy.