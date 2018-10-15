MWRD Green party nominee for 6-year term: Christopher Anthony

The Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board sent the nominees for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District — a regional board that manages storm and sewage water — a list of questions to find their view on a range of important issues facing the region.

Green party candidate Christopher Anthony respond to our questionnaire, nor did he participate in the endorsement process.

What is the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District? The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District guards the safety of our water source (Lake Michigan), protects businesses and homeowners from flooding and operates seven plants to treat industrial and residential wastewater. Its boundary is 883.5 square miles, roughly Cook County – and serves 5.25 million people.

