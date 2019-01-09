City clerk candidate Patricia Horton

The Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board sent candidates for city treasurer a list of questions to find out their views on a range of issues facing the city and their wards. Patricia Horton submitted the following responses, which have not been edited. These are the candidate’s words:

Who is Patricia Horton? She’s running for: City Clerk Her political/civic background: Elective or appointive, public or party, offices previously Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner 2006-2012.

Appointed to the Community Economic Development Association Board (CEDA) to advocate & assist seniors & families to leverage needed funding and resources through our Home Energy Assistance Programs (LIHEAP) to install heating & air conditioning units in homes, ComEd residential hardship bill payment assistance, Health & Nutrition summer food service for, women, infants, & children (WIC), & Housing Assistance with foreclosure prevention/ mediation, & Veterans transitional housing all geared toward stabilizing & creating healthy neighborhood revitalization in communities across Cook County 2007 to 2012.

Served as Vice President, Madison & Western Chamber of Commerce (A stronger Community Today) created 100 jobs 2000 to 2007.

Served as Executive Director, Westside Women’s Business Center, building capacity & educating 5000 potential entrepreneurs 2000 to 2007.

Served as Business Development Director, Rogers Park Chamber of Commerce most notable (Gateway Project) Howard & Clark Street 1998 to 2001.

Served as Enterprise Agent, Women’s Self Employment Project providing micro loans to women owned businesses receiving the Presidential Award from President Bill Clinton, presented by then First Lady Hillary Clinton, for reducing poverty 1996 to 1998.

46 year tennis athlete & youth mentor Maywood Tennis Association. Her occupation: Retired Her education: B.A. Organizational Management North Park University

The city clerk maintains city government records, handles registrations, distributes vehicle stickers and residential parking permits, and issues business licenses. What can be done to better deliver all these services?

Patricia Horton: I propose additional locations in the community strategically placed so city resident travel downtown all the time. As well, view all services online and look at exploring them to expand online options.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and City Clerk Anna Valencia were accused of “suborning voter fraud” by a state representative for allowing Chicagoans to use their CityKey municipal identification cards when registering to vote. What’s your take on this?

Patricia Horton: I will place a moratorium on the use and distribution of this program and meet with city council members to in an effort to overhaul and provide a more suitable program agreeable to implement citywide. I would also call for an investigation by the US Justice Department and the Inspector General to review voter fraud and official misconduct. It is important that we not continue the business as usual corrupt history this office has. More importantly, this is a clear violation of the publics trust and perhaps someone needs to be indicted.

Should the city clerk be appointed by the mayor and City Council, rather than elected? Please explain.

Patricia Horton: The City Clerk should only be voted on and decided by the registered voters of Chicago.

Two recent city clerks — Walter Kozubowski in 1993 and James Laski in 2006 — were convicted on federal corruption charges. Kozubowski took kickbacks from six “ghost payrollers.” Laski took kickbacks from city contractors. What new protections, if any, should be put in place to guard against such corruption?

Patricia Horton: We must allow an independent Inspector General to do their job of investigating any claims and or tips related to misconduct in this office without interference. As well, I am willing to implement a watchdog Advisory Committee in this regard.

Will you or have you accepted campaign contributions from people and companies doing business with the city?

Patricia Horton: No I will not and have no intention of accepting contributions from these companies and or individuals.

Will you or have you accepted campaign contributions from employees of this office?

Patricia Horton: No I will not and have no intention of accepting contributions from employees.

What qualifies you to be city clerk?

Please tell us what you have done in the last two years to serve the city, your neighborhood or a civic organization. Please be specific.

Patricia Horton: I have supported seniors citizens in my neighborhood where I visit them on a regular basis and take them to the store. I also, have done speaking engagement with seniors. As well, 46 year tennis athlete & youth mentor Maywood Tennis Association.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities for this office?

Patricia Horton:

Placing a one year moratorium on all Late Fees and fines that forced many into bankruptcy. As well, I will place a moratorium on the municipal ID program to launch an investigation.

Establishing a community watchdog committee to monitor all police involved shootings and settlements. As well, creating a neutral resident friendly office where police complaints can be filed without intimidation and fear from Chicago Police Officers as part of police reforms.

Establishing a Community Partnership registration program with local veterinarian care providers to include hospitals, daycares, adoption facilities and Pet stores.

Expanding the current senior citizens city sticker discount program to unlimited vehicles.

Expanding the current city sticker discount program to include current & disabled veterans.

Expanding the current city sticker purchase program citywide through community partners and exploring kiosk purchase technology.

Restoring youth & young adults city sticker ARTS design program engaging all 77 neighborhoods. As well, establishing a education scholarship fund.

Free city parking lot program in congested neighborhoods.

Free parking zone permits for home healthcare workers/caretakers serving seniors & disabled residents, college students, and contractors.

