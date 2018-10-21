Republican incumbent Dan McConchie in the 26th Illinois Senate district faces a challenge in the general election from Democrat Tom Georges.
The Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board sent the nominees for Illinois Senate a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state.
McConchie did not respond to our requests to participate in the Sun-Times endorsement process.
SUN-TIMES 2018 ILLINOIS VOTING GUIDE
RELATED
• ENDORSEMENT: Tom Georges for Illinois Senate in the 26th District
• Illinois Senate 26th District Democratic nominee: Tom Georges
Ahead of the historic 2018 elections, the Sun-Times is teaming up weekly with the Better Government Association, in print and online, to fact-check the truthfulness of the candidates. You can find all of the PolitiFact Illinois stories we’ve reported together here.