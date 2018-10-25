As De Niro gets suspicous package, Trump says anger caused by ‘fake news’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has claimed much of the “Anger” in society is “caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media.”

Trump’s tweet came as a New York City police bomb squad recovered a suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro, and investigators say it may contain a device similar to others sent to Democratic figures, a law enforcement official tells The Associated Press.

Security personnel at Tribeca Productions summoned police at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The bomb squad removed the package and took it to a police facility in the Bronx at around 6:30 a.m. Investigators say it appears to be from the same sender as the ones found earlier this week.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly.

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

Those receiving pipe bombs earlier this week included Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton; one was sent to CNN.

Without referring specifically to the rash of explosive devices, Trump said: “A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News.” Trump frequently labels stories he doesn’t like as “fake news.”

Trump said what he calls “fake news” has gotten bad and the mainstream media must “clean up its act, FAST.”

The explosive sent to CNN prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in New York, but no one was hurt.

Packed with shards of glass, all of the pipe bombs were intercepted. None of the seven bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt. But they still deepened political tensions and fears two weeks before national midterm elections.

Targets of the bombs included some of the figures most frequently criticized by President Donald Trump, who still assails Clinton at rallies while supporters chant “lock her up.” Trump also often singles out CNN as he rails against the “fake news” media.

Trump took a softer tone at a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday, saying, “Let’s get along.”

De Niro is a frequent Trump critic, and the two have sparred on Twitter in the past.