Illinois House 46th District Democratic nominee: Deb Conroy

Democrat Deb Conroy is the Sun-Times’ endorsed candidate in the 46th Illinois House district in the North suburbs. Conroy is running against Republican Gordon “Jay” Kinzler.

The Chicago Sun-Times sent all candidates seeking party nominations in the Illinois Senate a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois.

Conroy did not return a completed questionnaire.

