Delaware boy bullied for Trump name will be guest at State of the Union

This Hand Out picture released by the White House Press Service on February 05, 2019, shows a recent portrait of Delaware sixth grader Joshua Trump who has been invited to the State of the Union speech. | Getty Images

A Delaware boy named Trump will be a guest of the president and first lady during the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

According to Joshua Trump’s principal, Mark Mayer, the boy began being bullied for his name around the time of President Donald Trump’s election, even though he’s not related to the 45th president.

Joshua Trump will be one of 13 guests who will sit with first lady Melania Trump for the address. Bullying prevention is a key element of the first lady’s “Be Best” initiative.

In December, Teach Anti Bullying, a national nonprofit based in Havertown, Pennsylvania, gave Joshua Trump the Teach Anti Bullying Medal of Courage at a ceremony in his home, after the boy made headlines when his family planned to change his name because of the bullying.

“I had to sit down with my son and hear him tell me that he hates himself and that he feels sad all the time,” his mom said on Facebook at the time.

The school was taking measures like having teachers avoid using his last name to help prevent the bullying, the principal said. But after he switched to a new bus, the driver asked him to confirm his first and last name, and “there was a reaction.”

According to the White House, Joshua Trump “appreciates science, art and history,” and loves animals.