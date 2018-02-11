QUESTION: Everybody running for this office promises to be an advocate for ordinary people. What, in concrete terms, does that mean?

ANSWER: Neither of my parents went to college. My dad didn’t even graduate from high school. They both worked two jobs to help put me through school. My dad is still working as a cashier at Walmart, and doesn’t receive the hours and wages he deserves because of Walmart’s anti-union stance. While my 76-year-old father continues to work at Walmart, one of my opponents won an award for the work he did as Walmart’s lawyer.

As a former prosecutor, I spent my career going after criminals who tried to abuse the system. I prosecuted and won the first case ever brought against a high-frequency trader, and wasn’t afraid to go after individuals and institutions defrauding the public. I’m not afraid of the tough fights, and I want to fight for hard-working families like my parents against a system that is stacked against them.

I will prioritize efforts to level the playing field for working families in Illinois. As I’ve mentioned earlier, one of my top priorities will be to investigate the state’s failure to enforce and effectively address wage theft. Companies will often deprive workers of the salaries they are entitled to and the law allows those workers to file a claim for their illegally denied wages. Employers that engage in wage theft are supposed to face penalties and fines, particularly repeat offenders. In Illinois, only one in four workers recoup wages within a year. The state has failed to deliver millions in unpaid claims and dismisses almost 60 percent of cases without providing a reason for the dismissal. The process is complicated by design to discourage participation from the mostly low-wage workers who are victims of wage theft. Reports indicate that the state shields many companies from facing any penalties by allowing them to settle rather than face formal violations or fines. I will conduct a thorough investigation of the Illinois Department of Labor’s practices around wage theft enforcement and publish findings and recommendations for corrective action.

I also will prioritize environmental protection for the benefit of working families in Illinois. I believe that protecting and preserving our environment is essential to our health and long-term economic prosperity, particularly for working people who often bear the brunt of harmful environmental policies. As Attorney General, I will use every tool and resource of the office to protect this fundamental pillar of our society, including the following:

I will create an Environmental Policy and Enforcement Task Force, with members of the Attorney General’s Office and environmental experts. This Task Force will assist the Environmental Crimes Division and Environmental Enforcement Division by evaluating recent efforts to protect the environment at the state-level, recommending priorities for investigation and enforcement, and suggesting potential legislative enhancements to protect the environment in Illinois.

I will be a forceful advocate for fairness and equality in our water policies. There are reports that the poorest communities in Illinois pay as much as six times more for their water than the most affluent communities, and minorities routinely pay more for water than their neighbors in predominantly white communities. These reports also indicate that the infrastructure in some of these poor and minority communities are failing – leading to significant water loss. As Attorney General, I will fight to ensure that clean water is available – and available equitably – to everyone in our state.

As Attorney General, I also intend to stand up to special interests harming our environment, including the coal industry and agribusiness. I will evaluate and investigate the coal industry in Illinois to ensure it complies with appropriate standards, and will pursue additional legislative and regulatory directives to protect our environment. Illinois coal operations, like Prairie State, remain a significant source of carbon pollution and pose a serious health threat. The Trump Administration has pandered to the coal lobby and reversed efforts to bring the energy industry further into the 21st century. These policies create real risk to our climate and our long-term health.

I also will advocate for legislative improvements to Illinois’ enforcement and oversight structure. Under current law, before the Attorney General can act, our legislature has tied the hands of our state regulators and directed disputes to an arbitration process. The Attorney General’s Office should be a powerful weapon against polluters and special interests, and I will work to make sure that all polluters answer for the damage they have caused. As Attorney General, I will make the environment one of our top priorities, and will fight the disastrous policies of the Trump Administration.

As a final example, I will be a strong advocate for Illinois consumers. The Trump Administration is abdicating its responsibility to American consumers and installing leadership to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The responsibility to protect Illinois consumer now falls squarely on the Illinois Attorney General. I have great respect for Lisa Madigan, who has done an admirable job for Illinois consumers. We must now do more. I will aggressively enforce Illinois’ consumer fraud statutes. I will fight against provisions compelling arbitration, in court and in Springfield. I will fight for the right of Illinois consumers to pursue class action relief, and take up causes on their behalf when they cannot. I will fight to protect the interests of consumers against large corporations and special interests, and ensure a level playing field for consumers and small business. My office will work in concert with Attorneys General across the country to protect the interests of consumers.