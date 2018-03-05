Democratic candidate for Illinois House in the 31st District: Willie Preston

On Feb. 16, Willie Preston appeared before the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board. We asked him about seeking the nomination to the Illinois House of Representatives in the 31st District:

My name is Willie Preston and I am a lifelong Illinoisan, Chicagoan. I’m a father, husband, and I have a background in union carpentry and community organizing for a nonprofit.

My top priority is to make certain areas unified in the 31st District and begin to start having town halls and really starting to implement the constituents of the district into the politics and the governing of the district. Across the district is where I’ve been for the past several months. Criss-crossing the district. Meeting amazing people from across the district who want to be involved in our state. Who want to be involved in the decision-making process. We intend to stand up … I’m going to stand up. Leadership. Constituent task force. Leaders from all across the district to make certain we start to develop a bridge, if you will, between, the state representative office and the people who live every day in our district and work.

The Chicago Sun-Times sent the candidates seeking nominations for the Illinois House of Representatives a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois. Preston did not submit a completed questionnaire.

Willie Preston