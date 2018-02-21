WATCH: Democrats take the capital city stage for governor debate

LikeIllinois Democratic gubernatorial candidates, from left, Robert Marshall, Bob Daiber, J.B. Pritzker, Daniel Biss, Chris Kennedy and Tio Hardiman participated in a forum Jan. 17, 2018, with the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board in Chicago. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Five Illinois Democrats hoping for the chance to replace Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in the fall are to square off in the state capital.

A debate is scheduled Wednesday night at the University of Illinois at Springfield. It will feature candidates J.B. Pritzker, Daniel Biss, Bob Daiber, Tio Hardiman and Dr. Robert Marshall. Chris Kennedy’s campaign said Wednesday that he couldn’t participate due to a back injury.

Having trouble seeing this livestream? Try The State Journal-Register.

Pritzker has been the front-runner since announcing last May. His personal wealth has kept him on television with advertisements. Biss, a state senator, has gained ground with a populist approach.

The debate is sponsored by the State Journal-Register, News-Talk 94.7 and 970 WMAY Radio.

The primary election is March 20.

Rauner also faces a primary challenge from legislator Jeanne Ives.