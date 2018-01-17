VIDEO: Illinois Democratic governor candidates speak at the Chicago Sun-Times

Democratic candidates for governor met Wednesday with the Sun-Times editorial board.

The candidates are State Sen. Daniel Biss; Bob Daiber, regional superintendent of schools in downstate Madison County; anti-violence activist Tio Hardiman; business executive Chris Kennedy; physician Robert Marshall; and business executive J.B. Pritzker.

The Chicago Sun-Times editorial board members are Chris Fusco, Tom McNamee, Tom Frisbie, Marlen Garcia, Mary Mitchell and Mark Brown.

Transcript of discussion with the Democratic candidates for Illinois Governor will be posted here when available