Trump admits overnight stay in Moscow

President Donald Trump is accusing former FBI Director James Comey of lying about their conversations about a 2013 trip to Russia, which plays a key role in the Steele dossier. | AP file photos

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is saying he did spent the night in Moscow during a 2013 trip to Russia.

And he is accusing former FBI director James Comey of lying about their conversations about the trip, which plays a key role in the Steele dossier.

Trump told “Fox & Friends” Thursday that “of course I stayed there” when he attended the Miss Universe pageant, which he owned, held in Russia that year.

The president insists he “never said” he left Moscow without spending the night.

Comey says in his new book that Trump told him on more than one occasion he did not sleep in Russia.

Unverified information in the dossier says Trump consorted with prostitutes overnight on that trip. Trump has denied the