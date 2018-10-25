Trump denies using phones that can be bugged by Russians, Chinese

President Donald Trump on Oct. 25, 2018 disputed a New York Times story that his conversations with friends on a private cell phone have been bugged by Russian and Chinese intelligence. | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Thursday disputed a New York Times story that his conversations with friends on a private cell phone have been bugged by Russian and Chinese intelligence.

“I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone,” Trump tweeted (from an iPhone). “Story is soooo wrong!”

Citing unnamed sources, the Times reported that “Mr. Trump’s aides have repeatedly warned him that his cellphone calls are not secure, and they have told him that Russian spies are routinely eavesdropping on the calls, as well.”

The Chinese are also listening, the Times said, in order to learn “how Mr. Trump thinks, what arguments tend to sway him and to whom he is inclined to listen,” especially with regard to the U.S.-Chinese trade dispute.

In his tweet, Trump called the article “long and boring,” and “so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it.”

The New York Times has a new Fake Story that now the Russians and Chinese (glad they finally added China) are listening to all of my calls on cellphones. Except that I rarely use a cellphone, & when I do it’s government authorized. I like Hard Lines. Just more made up Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

Trump later posted an amended tweet that said “I rarely use a cellphone” and “when I do it’s government authorized. I like Hard Lines.”

Trump will not give up his personal iPhone, and frequently uses it to check in with old friends outside of government, the Times said. Aides “they can only hope he refrains from discussing classified information” during these conversations.

Sources spoke about it to undermine him, the article said, “but out of frustration with what they considered the president’s casual approach to electronic security.”

The Russian and Chinese governments joked about the Trump cell phone story, and neither specifically denied it.

“In general, we already treat such publications with humor,” Russia spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Hua Chunying, China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, said, “Seeing this report, I feel there are those in America who are working all-out to win the Oscar for best screenplay.”

