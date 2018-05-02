Trump wants lawsuit related to his Washington hotel dismissed

President Donald Trump wants a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Trump of accepting payments at his Washington hotel in violation on the Constitution. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump wants a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Trump of accepting payments at his Washington hotel in violation on the Constitution.

At issue is a clause that prohibits a president and other government employees from accepting gifts and payments from foreign governments without congressional approval. In this case, the payments come from foreign governments that patronize the hotel.

A Trump lawyer claims Trump’s “absolutely immune” from legal action in his capacity as president.

The lawyer also says Trump can’t be sued as an individual. Maryland and the District of Columbia originally sued Trump only as president, but later accused him as a private citizen after a judge raised that legal issue at a hearing this year.

