Trump Jr. post mocks Kavanaugh’s sexual assault allegation

President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Jr., is appearing to mock a woman's sexual assault allegations against his father's nominee for the Supreme Court. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s eldest son is appearing to mock a woman’s sexual assault allegations against his father’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

Christine Blasey Ford, a college professor, has come forth with an allegation that Brett Kavanaugh, the president’s nominee, assaulted her at a party more than 30 years ago.

Donald Trump Jr. posted an image on Instagram Monday with the caption “Judge Kavanaugh sexual assault letter found by Dems…”

The photo attached shows a crumpled-up piece of notebook paper with a scribbled message: “Hi Cindy will you be my girlfriend, Love Bret.”

The note has boxes to check for “yes” or “no” and seems to compares Kavanaugh’s accuser to a school yard crush.

Trump Jr. also “liked” a tweet from conservative actor James Woods that compared the accusation to a #MeToo “lynching.”