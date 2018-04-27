Trump declares in tweet: ‘KOREAN WAR TO END’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in cross the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone Friday, April 27, 2018. | Korea Summit Press Pool via AP

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted “KOREAN WAR TO END” Friday after a historic meeting between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea.

Trump responded to the meeting of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in South Korea. They pledged in a joint statement to rid their peninsula of nuclear weapons — but didn’t identify any specific new measures to achieve that.

Trump is expected to meet with Kim in late May or June.

He tweeted: “KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!”

In a separate tweet sent minutes earlier, Trump said “good things are happening, but only time will tell.”

Trump later offered credit to China, tweeting: “Please do not forget the great help that my good friend, President Xi of China, has given to the United States, particularly at the Border of North Korea. Without him it would have been a much longer, tougher, process!”

NATO’s chief is hailing the meeting between the leaders of the two Koreas but insists that international sanctions against North Korea should remain in place until it curbs its nuclear ambitions.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that the meeting between the two leaders “is a very important first step” that resulted from international pressure, notably economic sanctions.

He told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels that “sanctions should remain in place until we see a real change.”

Stoltenberg underlined that “there is a long way to go before we see a full resolution to the crisis.”

South Korean conservative politicians criticized the joint statement issued by the leaders of the Koreas, saying Seoul let Pyongyang off the hook by failing to secure a clear commitment to discarding its nuclear weapons.

Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hong Joon-pyo took to Facebook on Friday to denounce the summit as a “show camouflaged as peace” and said it was as if Moon “wrote down the words Kim called out.”

Party spokeswoman Jun Hee-kyung criticized Moon for agreeing to a statement calling for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula instead of the North’s nuclear disarmament.

North Korea for decades has vowed to pursue nuclear development unless Washington removes its troops from the peninsula and the nuclear umbrella protecting South Korea and Japan.

Moon’s liberal Minjoo Party called the statement a “historic triumph” that can help set up successful talks between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump on the nuclear issue.