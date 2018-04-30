Trump sticks to his guns

President Donald Trump will be at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas on Friday. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will be at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas on Friday.

A White House official said Monday that Trump will attend the group’s annual meeting. Trump has been a strong supporter of the NRA and enjoyed their backing in his 2016 campaign.

After a deadly school shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, Trump suggested he was open to new gun control measures. He held a meeting with senators, declaring that he would stand up to the gun lobby and calling for a “comprehensive” bill.

But Trump later backpedaled from those sweeping statements, offering a more limited plan. After he advocated increasing the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon to 21, Trump tweeted there was “not much political support” for the idea.

