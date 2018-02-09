Trump says alleged wife-beating aide has ‘a great career ahead of him’

White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter (center) is shown in January in the Oval Office, handing President Donald Trump a confirmation order for James Mattis as defense secretary. With them is White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (right). Porter is stepping down following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives. | Evan Vucci/Associated Press

President Donald Trump said Friday he hopes an aide who resigned this week in the wake of domestic abuse allegations has “a great career ahead of him.”

Trump told reporters at a surprise appearance Friday that former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter did “a very good job while he was in the White House” and adds: “We wish him well.”

Porter has been accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wives and a former girlfriend. He has denied the charges.

Trump told reporters he was surprised by the abuse allegations and called the news “very sad.”

Trump is also stressed that Porter maintains he is innocent. He says: “I think you have to remember that.”