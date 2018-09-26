Trump will sign spending bill to halt a shutdown

President Donald Trump says he will sign a spending bill to avert a looming government shutdown set to begin on Oct. 1, 2018. House Speaker Paul Ryan said he was confident Trump will sign the bill. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will sign a spending bill to avert a looming government shutdown set to begin Monday.

Speaking at the United Nations, Trump told reporters Wednesday, “We’re going to keep the government open.”

Trump’s remarks came at the House was set to vote later Wednesday on a bill that funds the military and many civilian agencies for the next year and provides a short-term fix to keep the government open through Dec. 7.

The bill does not pay for Trump’s long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a fact Trump calls “ridiculous.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan said earlier Wednesday he was confident Trump will sign the bill.