Trump: Time, place for North Korea summit set

Trump says a time and place for his meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un has been set and will be announced soon. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the time and place has been set for his historic meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Speaking to reporters Friday from the White House South Lawn before departing for Dallas, Trump says “we now have a date and we have a location. We’ll be announcing it soon.”

Trump said U.S. troops withdrawal in South Korea is ‘not on the table’ in summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Trump suggested Monday that he was looking for the meeting to be held at the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas. That’s where Kim met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last Friday.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence postponed a planned trip to Brazil at the end of May to free up resources for Trump’s meeting with Kim.