ENDORSEMENT: Ariel Reboyras for 30th Ward alderman

Northwest Side

A challenger in this race, Jessica Gutierrez, is part of a classic Chicago handoff. Her father, retired U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, announced in late 2017, just days before the candidate filing deadline, that he would leave office. He paved the way for then-Cook County Board Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia to assume Gutierrez’s congressional seat. Jessica Gutierrez worked on Garcia’s campaign for Congress, too. Now, Garcia is backing Gutierrez in her first try at politics. Here’s a big problem: Gutierrez isn’t ready. She is energetic but lacks policy chops and ideas. The incumbent, Ariel Reboyras, is endorsed. He has the policy experience and has had modest success in serving this ward, which includes parts of Belmont Cragin, Kilbourn Park and Old Irving Park. As chairman of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, Reboyras played a part in police reform. We do wish he had been more independent of Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Also running is college student Edgar “Edek” Esparza.

