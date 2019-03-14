ENDORSEMENT: Byron Sigcho-Lopez for alderman in 25th Ward runoff

25th Ward aldermanic candidate Byron Sigcho-Lopez, shown here meeting with the Sun-Times Editorial Board in December, is endorsed in the runoff election. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

With incumbent Ald. Danny Solis leaving office amid a corruption scandal, voters in the 25th Ward have a choice between two young and likable — and philosophically fairly different — candidates.

Byron Sigcho-Lopez, a social democrat, is executive director of Pilsen Alliance, a community organization that advocates for affordable housing, schools and other social justice causes. Alexander “Alex” Acevedo, the son of a former state representative, is a nurse who founded a mobile health clinic and neighborhood watch program.

Our endorsement goes to Sigcho-Lopez, who is more likely to be a strong voice for ordinary people as developers with money and clout continue to rush in to this ward, which includes Pilsen and Chinatown. Acevedo’s campaign is funded in part by builders and a Realtor PAC, and that’s not comforting.

We also believe Sigcho-Lopez would be a voice for reform in the City Council. When it comes to affordable housing, he is opposed to the custom of aldermanic prerogative, by which an alderman essentially can veto any project in his ward.

Our major reservation with respect to Sigcho-Lopez is that he, too, takes money from interest groups looking for a pal. Most notably, that would be the Chicago Teachers Union, which last month gave his campaign $27,500.

We write all the time that the Chicago City Council must be more independent. It must do its own thinking and be less of a rubber stamp. Sigcho-Lopez could be such an alderman.

