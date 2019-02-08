ENDORSEMENT: Carlos Ramirez-Rosa for 35th Ward alderman

Northwest Side

Four years ago, Carlos Ramirez-Rosa ran an energetic campaign and unseated three-term incumbent Rey Colon to represent a ward that runs through Albany Park, Avondale, Hermosa, Irving Park and Logan Square. Ramirez-Rosa is our pick in this election. Since winning the seat, he has become one of the better-informed aldermen. He seeks out the views of constituents on zoning decisions and in the spending of aldermanic “menu money” for small-scale infrastructure improvements. He’s been an independent voice in the City Council. Amanda Yu Dieterich, a local school council member at Monroe Elementary and a first-time candidate, also is running.

