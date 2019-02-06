ENDORSEMENT: Chuks Onyezia for 18th Ward alderman
Far Southwest Side
Ald. Derrick G. Curtis has been a disappointment. This ward, which includes Ashburn, Scottsdale, Wrightwood, and parts of Marquette Park and Auburn Gresham, needs a change. Voters are fortunate to have Chuks Onyezia, a patent attorney with the U.S. Department of Commerce, on the ballot. Onyezia, whom we have endorsed in the past two elections, is not beholden to the usual suspects and brings innovative ideas to the race. As a former chief of staff to 7th Ward Ald. Greg Mitchell, Onyezia knows how city government works, and he would make a priority of using the ward’s transportation assets to lure new businesses to the ward, replacing those have moved away. He favors a Chicago casino, an elected school board and replacing lead water pipes.
