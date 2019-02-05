ENDORSEMENT: Gregory I. Mitchell for 7th Ward alderman
Stable leadership is needed in this ward, which has had an aldermanic revolving door since Sandi Jackson got caught up in a corruption scandal and resigned in 2013. Incumbent Greg Mitchell is our pick for a second term in this ward that includes South Shore, Calumet Heights and Jeffery Manor. Mitchell has a chance to build on accomplishments that include $15 million in infrastructure improvements, a project to deal with flooding in the south end of the ward, $11.8 million in renovations for Bouchet School, and more town halls and block clubs. But Mitchell’s got to make sure constituents get basic services that allow for a decent quality of life: There’s no excuse for inaction after repeated 3-1-1 calls about broken street lights. Meanwhile, we’re impressed with the community commitment of challenger Jedidiah Brown, one of a cadre of outspoken millennial activists. Educator Charles Kyle is also running.
