ENDORSEMENT: Gregory I. Mitchell for 7th Ward alderman

South, Southeast Side

Stable leadership is needed in this ward, which has had an aldermanic revolving door since Sandi Jackson got caught up in a corruption scandal and resigned in 2013. Incumbent Greg Mitchell is our pick for a second term in this ward that includes South Shore, Calumet Heights and Jeffery Manor. Mitchell has a chance to build on accomplishments that include $15 million in infrastructure improvements, a project to deal with flooding in the south end of the ward, $11.8 million in renovations for Bouchet School, and more town halls and block clubs. But Mitchell’s got to make sure constituents get basic services that allow for a decent quality of life: There’s no excuse for inaction after repeated 3-1-1 calls about broken street lights. Meanwhile, we’re impressed with the community commitment of challenger Jedidiah Brown, one of a cadre of outspoken millennial activists. Educator Charles Kyle is also running.

