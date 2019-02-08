Our Pledge To You

Editorials

02/08/2019, 04:36pm

ENDORSEMENT: Jason Ervin for 28th Ward alderman

28th Ward aldermanic candidate and incumbent Jason C. Ervin met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board Tuesday, January 29, 2019. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

28th Ward incumbent Jason C. Ervin is endorsed by the Sun-Times. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

By Sun-Times Editorial Board

Garfield Park, Austin, Humboldt Park, Little Italy, North Lawndale

Ald. Jason C. Ervin certainly understands this ward’s problems: too much crime, too few jobs, not enough decent housing. Fixing them is another matter. Ervin can point to limited incremental progress, like getting money for school improvements and making sure low-income public housing residents got jobs on a library construction project. Ervin has our endorsement over challenger Miguel Bautista, who has no relevant experience to lead this often struggling ward.

RELATED

SUN-TIMES 2019 CHICAGO VOTING GUIDE

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com

Sun-Times Editorial Board