ENDORSEMENT: Jason Ervin for 28th Ward alderman
Garfield Park, Austin, Humboldt Park, Little Italy, North Lawndale
Ald. Jason C. Ervin certainly understands this ward’s problems: too much crime, too few jobs, not enough decent housing. Fixing them is another matter. Ervin can point to limited incremental progress, like getting money for school improvements and making sure low-income public housing residents got jobs on a library construction project. Ervin has our endorsement over challenger Miguel Bautista, who has no relevant experience to lead this often struggling ward.
