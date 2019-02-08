ENDORSEMENT: John Arena for 45th Ward alderman

Northwest Side

Ald. John Arena is endorsed with enthusiasm for a third term. He is bringing development to this ward with thoughtful, forward-thinking planning. That’s not good enough for some in this ward, who don’t want affordable housing in Jefferson Park. But we’re on Arena’s side, and we think the majority of residents are as well. Arena’s taking into consideration the housing needs of middle class, working class, the elderly, disabled people and veterans. He’s working to locate development close to public transit, something needed across the city. He’s also added bike lanes in the ward and supported a $25 million renovation of the Jefferson Park Transit Center. Under Arena, a new Independence Branch library opened in Irving Park, with affordable housing units for seniors above the library. Also running are firefighter James “Jim” Gardiner, AT&T wireless technician Robert A. Bank and Chicago Park District operations manager Marilyn Morales.

RELATED

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com