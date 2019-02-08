ENDORSEMENT: Michael Negron for 47th Ward alderman

North Side

The field is crowded and the choices are good. Outgoing alderman Ameya Pawar has set the bar high for his successor in this solidly progressive ward that includes Lincoln Square, North Center and parts of Lakeview and Andersonville. Our endorsement goes to Michael Negron, a lawyer who most recently was Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s policy director and worked in the Obama administration prior to that. The City Council could use aldermen with that kind of experience — and we hear that Negron didn’t hesitate to stand up to Emanuel, his boss, when he felt push-back was necessary. Negron worked on issues of importance to working families, such as the city’s paid sick time and minimum wage ordinances and expanding affordable housing. Also running are Eileen Dordek, a social worker who has demonstrated a commitment to building consensus among the city’s diverse communities; Jeff Jenkins, founder of the non-profit Midnight Circus in the Parks; lawyer Matt Martin; restaurant owner Gus Katsafaros; Heather Way Kitzes; firefighter Thomas Schwartzers; teacher Angela Maloney; and physician Kimball Ladien.

