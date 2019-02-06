ENDORSEMENT: Silvana Tabares for 23rd Ward alderman

Southwest Side

The voters here have two undistinguished choices. Our pick is incumbent Silvana Tabares, a former state representative who was appointed last year to represent this ward that includes Clearing, Garfield Ridge, Midway Airport, West Elsdon and West Lawn. Tabares has little track record to speak of in either elected office. That’s the problem. But she understands the need to work with others and the importance of two ward-specific issues related to Midway: revitalizing Cicero Avenue so that it’s more inviting to travelers leaving the airport and pressing the city to replace defective soundproof windows in homes nearby. She is endorsed over Paulino Villareal Jr., a private detective whose overbearing temperament really gets in his way.



