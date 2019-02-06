Our Pledge To You

Editorials

02/06/2019, 06:19pm

ENDORSEMENT: Silvana Tabares for 23rd Ward alderman

23rd ward alderman endorsement silvana tabares 2019 election rich hein

23rd Ward incumbent Ald. Silvana Tabares, who was appointed in 2018, is endorsed by the Sun-Times. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

By Sun-Times Editorial Board

Southwest Side

The voters here have two undistinguished choices. Our pick is incumbent Silvana Tabares, a former state representative who was appointed last year to represent this ward that includes Clearing, Garfield Ridge, Midway Airport, West Elsdon and West Lawn. Tabares has little track record to speak of in either elected office. That’s the problem. But she understands the need to work with others and the importance of two ward-specific issues related to Midway: revitalizing Cicero Avenue so that it’s more inviting to travelers leaving the airport and pressing the city to replace defective soundproof windows in homes nearby. She is endorsed over Paulino Villareal Jr., a private detective whose overbearing temperament really gets in his way.

RELATED

SUN-TIMES 2019 CHICAGO VOTING GUIDE

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com  

Sun-Times Editorial Board