ENDORSEMENT: Susan Sadlowski Garza for 10th Ward alderman

Far Southeast Side

In her first term, Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza has steered millions of dollars in TIF funds toward the repairs of crumbling infrastructure in the ward, including repairs on bridges and at schools. More than two dozen businesses have opened to help bring about 1,600 jobs. The Far South Side got its first dog park, which was long overdue, and it’s in this ward. Change isn’t coming fast enough for her opponent, Robert “Bobby” Loncar, who wants revitalization of commercial districts in the ward that includes Calumet Heights, the East Side, Hegewisch, South Chicago and South Deering. We want that, too, and believe Sadlowski Garza is qualified to take the lead. She is endorsed. We ask, however, that Sadlowski Garza make a change in how she organizes the ward’s Labor Day parade, an event she revived. Currently, checks to participate in the parade are made out to Friends of Susan Sadlowski Garza. That creates the appearance, if nothing more, that she is using the community event to raise campaign funds. She says all money goes into putting the event together. So fine. Set up a separate bank account.

