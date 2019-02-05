Our Pledge To You

02/05/2019, 06:31pm

Sun-Times aldermanic endorsements

City Hall at 121 N. LaSalle Street in Chicago | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

By Sun-Times Editorial Board

Today, we offer our endorsements in the first 13 of 45 competitive aldermanic races in Chicago.

We are publishing endorsements in order by ward. We’ll continue publishing them through the remainder of the week. You can find out more about all the candidates — and our endorsement for city treasurer — by going to the Sun-Times 2019 Chicago Voting Guide.

