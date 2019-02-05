Sun-Times aldermanic endorsements
Today, we offer our endorsements in the first 13 of 45 competitive aldermanic races in Chicago.
We are publishing endorsements in order by ward. We’ll continue publishing them through the remainder of the week. You can find out more about all the candidates — and our endorsement for city treasurer — by going to the Sun-Times 2019 Chicago Voting Guide.
- 1st Ward: Proco “Joe” Moreno
- 3rd Ward: Patricia “Pat” Dowell
- 4th Ward: Sophia King
- 5th Ward: Gabriel Piemonte
- 6th Ward: Deborah Foster-Bonner
- 7th Ward: Gregory I. Mitchell
- 8th Ward: Michelle A. Harris
- 9th Ward: Anthony A. Beale
- 10th Ward: Susan Sadlowski Garza
- 11th Ward: Patrick Daley Thompson
- 12th Ward: Jose Rico
- 13th Ward: Marty Quinn
- 14th Ward: Jaime Guzman
