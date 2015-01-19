Four injured in crash on service road at O’Hare

Four airport employees were injured in a crash on a service road at O’Hare International Airport early Monday.

The two-car crash happened about 12:25 a.m. on the north side of the airport property, according to police and fire officials.

Four people – all adults – were taken in serious-to-critical condition to hospitals, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Will Knight said. Police said none of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

Two people were taken to Advocate Lutheran Hospital, another was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, and a fourth person was taken to Resurrection Medical Center, authorities said.

The injured were badged airport employees but do not work for the city of Chicago, according to the city’s Department of Aviation. The crash had no impact on flight operations.