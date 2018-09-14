Gery Chico to circulate mayoral petitions

Gery Chico will have petitions out on the street next week as he continues to consider a mayoral run.

A senior aide to Chico said they would be printing petitions over the weekend. By Monday, volunteers will begin circulating them throughout the city’s 50 wards.

Chico is one of many potential mayoral candidates who are looking to take over Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s spot now that he’s not seeking a third term. Chico was one of six candidates for mayor in 2011. Emanuel won that race, garnering 55 percent of the vote; Chico won 24 percent of the vote.

Since announcing that he’s considering a run, Chico has gotten a group of supporters to pledge over $1.5 million to his campaign should he decide to enter, the aide said.

Chico served as chief of staff to Mayor Richard M. DaleDaley from 1992 to 1995. He’s also a former Chicago Public Schools board president, serving from 1995 to 2001. From 2007 to 2010, he served as president of the Chicago Park District’s board of commissioners.

When he announced his decision last week, Chico said he believes Chicago’s “best days are ahead of it.” Should he run, Chico said he would focus on lowering crime, continued investment in schools and making sure the city isn’t just a draw for tourists but also for international corporate development.

“With my experiences I think I know what it takes,” Chico said. “And I know I can do it.”