GOP candidate for Illinois House, 82nd District: Michael "Mickey" Straub Elections 03/07/2018, 12:30pm Early voting is underway. Election day is March 20. | Sun-Times file photo Sun-Times Editorial Board Michael "Mickey" Straub did not participate in the Sun-Times endorsement process. CHECK OUT THE CANDIDATES IN THE SUN-TIMES 2018 ILLINOIS PRIMARY VOTING GUIDE