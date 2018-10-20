Illinois House 41st District Republican nominee: Grant Wehrli

Republican incumbent Grant Wehrli is the Sun-Times’ endorsed candidate In the 41st Illinois House district in DuPage County. Wehrli faces a challenge from Democrat Val Montgomery.

The Chicago Sun-Times sent all candidates seeking party nominations in the Illinois House of Representatives a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois.

Wehrli did not return a completed questionnaire.

RELATED

• ENDORSEMENT: Grant Wehrli for Illinois House in the 41st District

• Illinois House 41st District Democratic nominee: Val Montgomery

• Endorsements for 16 Illinois House races in the Chicago area, Districts 15 through 50

• Endorsements for 17 Illinois House races in the Chicago area, Districts 51 through 98

• Illinois Senate endorsements for the Chicago area

Ahead of the historic 2018 elections, the Sun-Times is teaming up weekly with the Better Government Association, in print and online, to fact-check the truthfulness of the candidates. You can find all of the PolitiFact Illinois stories we’ve reported together here.