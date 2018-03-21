J.B. Pritzker, the winner of the Democratic nomination for governor, racked up over 186,000 votes in Chicago, a third of his overall tally in the primary election Tuesday.
He was especially strong in Chicago’s majority African-American communities, though he lagged behind challenger state Sen. Daniel Biss in North Side neighborhoods by the lake.
The map below shows a breakdown of the Democratic gubernatorial vote in 1,989 of the city’s 2,069 voting precincts that had tallied votes as of Wednesday morning.
The map does not show results in the Republican race. As of Wednesday morning, only 28,776 votes were counted in the Republican nomination for governor, with Gov. Bruce Rauner getting 54 percent of the vote to state Rep. Jeanne Ives’ 46 percent. In comparison, 417,447 Chicagoans voted for a Democratic candidate for governor.
Biss took the majority of the Democratic vote in many North Side neighborhoods.
“Biss was perceived as the more liberal candidate and more energetic in comparison to [Chris] Kennedy,” said Illinois political expert Dick Simpson of the University of Illinois at Chicago. “But in November, those votes are going to Pritzker. The heal is going to come relatively quickly.”
The top vote-getters by ward:
- Ward 1: Biss (49 percent of vote)
- Ward 2: Biss (36 percent of vote)
- Ward 3: Pritzker (54 percent of vote)
- Ward 4: Pritzker (53 percent of vote)
- Ward 5: Pritzker (49 percent of vote)
- Ward 6: Pritzker (66 percent of vote)
- Ward 7: Pritzker (63 percent of vote)
- Ward 8: Pritzker (66 percent of vote)
- Ward 9: Pritzker (62 percent of vote)
- Ward 10: Pritzker (51 percent of vote)
- Ward 11: Kennedy (34 percent of vote)
- Ward 12: Pritzker (45 percent of vote)
- Ward 13: Pritzker (54 percent of vote)
- Ward 14: Pritzker (49 percent of vote)
- Ward 15: Pritzker (55. percent of vote)
- Ward 16: Pritzker (61 percent of vote)
- Ward 17: Pritzker (65 percent of vote)
- Ward 18: Pritzker (60 percent of vote)
- Ward 19: Pritzker (40 percent of vote)
- Ward 20: Pritzker (62 percent of vote)
- Ward 21: Pritzker (66 percent of vote)
- Ward 22: Pritzker (45 percent of vote)
- Ward 23: Pritzker (45 percent of vote)
- Ward 24: Pritzker (62 percent of vote)
- Ward 25: Biss (36 percent of vote)
- Ward 26: Biss (41 percent of vote)
- Ward 27: Pritzker (54 percent of vote)
- Ward 28: Pritzker (58. percent of vote)
- Ward 29: Pritzker (57. percent of vote)
- Ward 30: Pritzker (40 percent of vote)
- Ward 31: Pritzker (45 percent of vote)
- Ward 32: Biss (49 percent of vote)
- Ward 33: Biss (47 percent of vote)
- Ward 34: Pritzker (64 percent of vote)
- Ward 35: Biss (46 percent of vote)
- Ward 36: Pritzker (47 percent of vote)
- Ward 37: Pritzker (64 percent of vote)
- Ward 38: Pritzker (40 percent of vote)
- Ward 39: Biss (34 percent of vote)
- Ward 40: Biss (49 percent of vote)
- Ward 41: Kennedy (36 percent of vote)
- Ward 42: Pritzker (38 percent of vote)
- Ward 43: Pritzker (35 percent of vote)
- Ward 44: Biss (45 percent of vote)
- Ward 45: Biss (35 percent of vote)
- Ward 46: Biss (42 percent of vote)
- Ward 47: Biss (52 percent of vote)
- Ward 48: Biss (45 percent of vote)
- Ward 49: Biss (53 percent of vote)
- Ward 50: Pritzker (39 percent of vote)