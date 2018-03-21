How Chicago and its neighborhoods voted in the 2018 Dem gubernatorial primary

J.B. Pritzker, the winner of the Democratic nomination for governor, racked up over 186,000 votes in Chicago, a third of his overall tally in the primary election Tuesday.

He was especially strong in Chicago’s majority African-American communities, though he lagged behind challenger state Sen. Daniel Biss in North Side neighborhoods by the lake.

The map below shows a breakdown of the Democratic gubernatorial vote in 1,989 of the city’s 2,069 voting precincts that had tallied votes as of Wednesday morning.

The map does not show results in the Republican race. As of Wednesday morning, only 28,776 votes were counted in the Republican nomination for governor, with Gov. Bruce Rauner getting 54 percent of the vote to state Rep. Jeanne Ives’ 46 percent. In comparison, 417,447 Chicagoans voted for a Democratic candidate for governor.

Biss took the majority of the Democratic vote in many North Side neighborhoods.

“Biss was perceived as the more liberal candidate and more energetic in comparison to [Chris] Kennedy,” said Illinois political expert Dick Simpson of the University of Illinois at Chicago. “But in November, those votes are going to Pritzker. The heal is going to come relatively quickly.”

The top vote-getters by ward: