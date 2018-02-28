The Chicago Sun-Times is co-hosting a debate for Democrats campaigning for attorney general on Sunday, March 4.
The forum will be livestreamed from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Sun-Times website , in partnership with Cards Against Humanity, the 2nd Ward Democrats and the 43rd Ward Democrats.
Mary Mitchell and Tina Sfondeles of the Sun-Times will ask questions; the debate will be moderated by Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio.
Read more about the attorney general’s race on the Chicago Sun-Times voting guide.
Here are the Democratic candidates for attorney general: