Chicago Sun-Times will co-host Democratic attorney general debate

Democrats campaigning for attorney general are, from left, Pat Quinn, Aaron Goldstein, Scott Drury, Nancy Rotering, Kwame Raoul, Sharon Fairley, Jesse Ruiz and Renato Mariotti met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

The Chicago Sun-Times is co-hosting a debate for Democrats campaigning for attorney general on Sunday, March 4.

The forum will be livestreamed from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Sun-Times website , in partnership with Cards Against Humanity, the 2nd Ward Democrats and the 43rd Ward Democrats.

Mary Mitchell and Tina Sfondeles of the Sun-Times will ask questions; the debate will be moderated by Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio.

Read more about the attorney general’s race on the Chicago Sun-Times voting guide.

Here are the Democratic candidates for attorney general:

State Rep. Scott Drury

Sharon Fairley

Aaron Goldstein

Renato Mariotti

Pat Quinn

State Sen. Kwame Raoul

Nancy Rotering

Jesse Ruiz