Chicago Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet will host a number of guests throughout the night to break down the results of the 2018 midterm elections as returns come in. The livestream will begin at 6 p.m. Guests will join Sun-Times reporters and columnists to analyze the various races in real time.
Some of the guests are Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti; Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle; state Rep. Jeanne Ives; Scott Kennedy, of Illinois Election Data; Clem Balanoff, chairman of One Revolution Illinois; Roosevelt University political science professor David Faris; UIC political science professor Christopher Mooney; and U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly, Danny Davis and Luis Gutierrez.