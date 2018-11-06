WATCH: Sun-Times Election Night Livestream

Reporter Lynn Sweet interviews Alisa Kaplan of Reform for Illinois, left, and Scott Kennedy of Illinois Election Data in the Sun-Times newsroom Friday, November 2, 2018. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet will host a number of guests throughout the night to break down the results of the 2018 midterm elections as returns come in. The livestream will begin at 6 p.m. Guests will join Sun-Times reporters and columnists to analyze the various races in real time.

Some of the guests are Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti; Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle; state Rep. Jeanne Ives; Scott Kennedy, of Illinois Election Data; Clem Balanoff, chairman of One Revolution Illinois; Roosevelt University political science professor David Faris; UIC political science professor Christopher Mooney; and U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly, Danny Davis and Luis Gutierrez.

