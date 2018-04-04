Rauner renames Executive Mansion the Governor’s Mansion

| AP file photo

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ Executive Mansion is getting a new name with its face-lift.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed an executive order changing the name of the Executive Mansion to the Governor’s Mansion, The State Journal-Register in Springfield reports. The change takes effect July 1.

The mansion in Springfield is one of the three oldest continuously occupied governor’s residences in the United States. The mansion has been undergoing needed renovations for nearly a year, which is being funded by private donations.

Spokeswoman Rachel Bold says the governor thought it was fitting to officially name the mansion what everyone already calls it.

Rauner and his wife, who are living in the Director’s House on the Illinois State Fairgrounds, are expected to move back into the mansion in May.