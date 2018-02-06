How expensive is Illinois’ 2018 governor race going to be?

Scroll below for a look at how much money has been raised in the 2018 Illinois governor's race. | AP file photo

More than a month before the primary election, Illinois’ eight gubernatorial candidates have raised over $133 million for their campaigns.

By the time the November general election rolls around, spending on the race might top the 2010 California governor’s election, which at $280 million was the most expensive gubernatorial contest in American history.

Illinois limits how much an individual or a company can donate to a political campaign. Those limits are $5,600 and $11,100, respectively.

But those limits for outside donors are thrown out if a candidate donates $250,000 or more of their own money to their campaign.

Three candidates donated money to their campaigns above that threshold. Gov. Bruce Rauner gave $50 million to his re-election campaign. Democrat J.B. Pritzker is the only donor to his campaign, giving $49.2 million so far. Democrat Chris Kennedy gave his campaign $1.25 million.

That’s opened the door for outside candidates to donate large sums to campaigns as well. Illinois’ richest man, Ken Griffin, gave $22.5 million to Rauner’s campaign in 2017. Conservative donor Richard Uihlein, who back Rauner in 2014, gave $2.5 million to his Republican primary opponent, state Rep. Jeanne Ives.

The map and graphs below show how much money has been raised by the two Republican candidates — Rauner and Jeanne Ives — and the six Democratic candidates — Pritzker, Kennedy, Daniel Biss, Bob Daiber, Tio Hardiman and Robert Marshall. It also shows where the money has come from.

For most candidates, the money is counted from the date their campaign committee registered with the state, except for two campaigns.

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s donations are counted from Dec. 20, 2016, the day the governor donated $50 million to his re-election bid.

Democrat Daniel Biss’ money is counted from March 20, 2017, when he announced his gubernatorial bid. His campaign committee was built on a committee he established first to run for state senator and later as state comptroller.

This data will be updated through November.