Illinois governor’s mansion to reopen to public in July

Illinois first lady Diana Rauner says the governor's mansion will reopen in July, more than a year after the beginning of an extensive renovation process. | AP file photo

Illinois first lady Diana Rauner says the governor’s mansion will reopen in July, more than a year after the beginning of an extensive renovation process.

Rauner spoke Tuesday at the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Travel and Tourism in Chicago. She says the Executive Mansion in Springfield will reopen July 14 for public tours.

The reopening marks the end of a $15 million renovation that includes installing a new roof, HVAC system and entrance to the storied building. Rauner says the renovations ensure the mansion complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

She says the “decades overdue” renovation will improve the Springfield visitor experience while giving the Executive Mansion equal footing with other high-profile state government buildings.

The building has served as residence for Illinois governors for more than 160 years.