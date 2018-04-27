Illinois Senate OKs stand-alone bump-stock ban

In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, shooting instructor Frankie McRae demonstrates the grip on an AR-15 rifle fitted with a "bump stock" at his 37 PSR Gun Club in Bunnlevel, N.C. | Allen G. Breed/AP photo

SPRINGFIELD — The Senate has approved another bump-stock ban.

The Senate voted 38-10 Thursday on Sen. Kwame Raoul’s plan. It would outlaw the manufacture or possession of bump stocks or trigger cranks which turn rifles into assault-style weapons. It’s the device the gunman used in the Las Vegas mass shooting last October.

The Senate in March OK’d a bump-stock ban which started in the House. But Raoul, a Chicago Democrat, removed a restriction on municipalities enacting local restrictions on assault-style guns. Gun-rights advocates support uniform rules statewide. Raoul’s new measure deals only with bump stocks and moves to the House.

Raoul’s co-sponsor on the plan is Democratic Sen. Julie Morrison of Deerfield. She has a separate bill allowing municipalities to set rules.

The bills are SB2343, HB1467, and SB2314.