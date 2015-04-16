Illinois unemployment holds steady at 6 percent

The Illinois Department of Employment Security says the state’s unemployment rate held steady in March at 6 percent.

The state unemployment rate had fallen in 11 of the previous 12 months.

Department Director Jeff Mays said Thursday in the agency’s monthly report that Illinois continues to struggle with sluggish job growth. Still, a year ago Illinois had a 7.9 percent jobless rate.

The biggest job gains in March were in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, which added a net 4,200 jobs. The construction industry grew by a net 3,600 jobs.

Hospitality employers cut a net 4,900 jobs and employment at financial activities firms was down by 2,400 jobs.

The national unemployment rate for March was 5.5 percent.