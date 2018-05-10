Indiana town welcomes President Trump: ‘He wants our freedom to be heard’

ELKHART, Indiana — Supporters wait in line to attend a campaign rally with President Donald Trump on May 10, 2018 in Elkhart, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ELKHART, Ind. — President Donald Trump swept into politically friendly Midwestern turf Thursday evening for a campaign rally to drum up Republican Senate support and promote unity just days after primaries in which GOP congressmen lost key races.

Hours after Trump announced the release of three Americans held captive in North Korean and a planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, speakers blasted Queen’s “We are the Champions,” inside a packed middle school gymnasium in this northern Indiana town.

In 2016, Trump carried Elkhart County and much of the region surrounding the recreational vehicle industry and manufacturing hub. On Thursday, he was greeted by a crowd of thousands of ticketed supporters who couldn’t make it inside a packed middle school gymnasium.

Protesters were vastly outnumbered by Trump fans, with businesses and schools welcoming the president — in town to try to drum up support for Republican Senate nominee Mike Braun, just days after he secured the nomination in the primary election. Trump moved the rally from South Bend to Elkhart to target Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly’s political ground.

Trump’s plan is to drum up support in areas where Democrats are vulnerable, but some supporters said they didn’t vote in last week’s primary. They wore “Make America Great Again” hats and T-shirts, Trump 2020 signs and T-shirts, with some there to thank the president they say is saving their country.

“He wants our freedom to be heard,” said Steve Kashishian, 68, of Elkhart. “To live in the lights and not in the darkness. People have their independence.”

At the North Side Middle School, police guarded the front entrance alongside a large military vehicle. The school’s gymnasium quickly swelled to more than 7,500 people with thousands lining the streets of the school to try to get a chance of coming in.

Many said they’d walk back to their homes to watch the rally on TV.

“Whatever he’s campaigned for, he’s trying to get done,” said Barb Brown, of Elkhart. “I really trust him.”

Brown called Trump’s “personal” controversies “garbage.”

“It makes me not appreciate the media anymore. It’s not necessary and it’s not helping the country. It’s splitting us up,” Brown said.

Charles Moore, too, said he “looks over” negative headlines for a president he voted for: “They’re haters. I don’t care. Don’t bother me.”

“The tax system helps us out a lot,” Moore, of Lake Station, Ind. said. “We like our crumbs, as Nancy [Pelosi] would say.”

At the intersection of Cassopolis and Emerald, several blocks from the rally, more than 100 people protested the president’s visit. Police outside the rally said protesters were sectioned off blocks from the middle school.

“I am from here, Elkhart, Indiana, and I don’t want this in my town,” said Michelle Richards, 53. “Because Trump promotes racism, sexism, misogynistic behavior towards women, and homophobia with Mike Pence. I’m sorry I don’t want that in my town.”

Richards chanted “He’s teaching our children to lie,” to Trump supporters across the street, with many shouting back.