Aurelio ‘Greek’ Sanchez, Marine who survived Iwo Jima, dead at 90

When Corp. Aurelio Sanchez hit the beach on the first day of the Battle of Iwo Jima, all he saw was sand and dead Marines.

A sergeant shouted at him, words that saved his life: “Get under them bodies!’’

Using dead comrades as shields, he covered himself.

Of 70,000 Marines involved in the five-week World War II battle to wrest the island from the Japanese, 7,000 were killed and 20,000 wounded. And of 18,000 Japanese soldiers, 216 were taken as prisoners — the rest were killed, according to the National WWII Museum.

Mr. Sanchez, 90, a longtime Chicagoan, died Tuesday.

In a Chicago Sun-Times interview last year during a veterans’ Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., he recalled that the Japanese were waiting when the Marines came.

“But that didn’t make the American Marines run away,” he said. “Some of them were falling dead, and we kept calling, ‘Forward, forward, forward!’ ”

After dark, the enemy shelled them so hard that they couldn’t sleep.

“They’d come at night, try to sneak in,” Mr. Sanchez said. “But the Marines were waiting. We’d let ’em come into the trap, then open up on ’em.”

A few years after the war, Mr. Sanchez wound up in a veterans’ hospital. “They called it shell shock back then,” said his son, a retired Chicago cop.

But after a stay of a couple weeks, soldiers like his father were told, “ ‘You just gotta handle it. Go to work. Go home. Take care of your family.’ ”

Mr. Sanchez’s parents were from Mexico, near Mexico City. He was born in Fullerton, La. His family came to Chicago looking for work and lived at Maxwell Street and Newberry.

It was a tough childhood, according to his son, who said Mr. Sanchez endured beatings from his father so bad that his family and a settlement-house social worker worked to get young Aurelio out of his home. And when his widowed father remarried, his new wife’s kids got eggs while Aurelio got bread and water, Richard Sanchez said.

His maternal grandmother, already caring for 11 other grandchildren after the deaths of two daughters, was awarded custody of Aurelio. They lived at 47th and Princeton, and he went to Hamline Elementary School.

To help his grandmother, he earned quarters emptying spittoons at the saloons around the old Union Stock Yards. According to his son, he also “ran moonshine” for “these guys [who] worked for Al Capone.” He used his wagon for pick-ups and deliveries.

His grandmother’s house was a warm one, and next door lived lovely Gregoria Cerrillos. For their first date, Mr. Sanchez borrowed a bike and rode her on the handlebars to Sherman Park.

She still recalls his return after the war. By then, Mr. Sanchez had acquired the nickname “Greek” because people said he looked like a Greek god.

“He came down 47th Street, and I was watching through the window,” Gregoria Sanchez said. “The bus was slowing up, and they opened the door. And he jumped out, and he was in his uniform. And I was so happy. I thought: He’s home.”

They married in 1947 and raised their kids near 52nd and Justine.

By day, Mr. Sanchez worked at a steel mill. At night, he sorted mail.

“He’d start work at 7 a.m. at Bethlehem Steel,” his son said, “come home, walk in the door and eat, leave his house by 10 after 5 and drive to the main post office, punching in at 6 — and work till 10.”

At a time when his parental responsibilities were lessening — Mr. Sanchez’s son was 13, and his daughter, Rachel, was 17 — “My dad comes home from work, and he had a 3-month-old baby” in the house, his son said. His wife had taken in Monica, the daughter of her cousin, who’d died of tuberculosis. They loved and adopted their new daughter.

Despite the miseries of his childhood and war, “I never heard my father ever raise his voice to my mother, and I never heard my father use the F-bomb on anything, even a flat tire,” their son said. “He made her coffee every morning. He wouldn’t let her do a dish.”

Mr. Sanchez also couldn’t pass a homeless person without slipping them some cash. He’d say, “I know what it’s like to be hungry.”

Mr. Sanchez is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass was planned for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin, with burial at Resurrection Cemetery.

“He was such a loving person,” said Richard Sanchez. Without him, “I wouldn’t be the person I am.”