James P. Raspberry, always ‘up front’ Chicago cop, dead at 81

At 6 feet, 4 inches tall with a solid build from basketball and running, Officer James P. Raspberry was a boulder of a man.

Once, when the Chicago Police Department raided the headquarters of the El Rukn gang, “We put Jim up front,” said a former partner, retired Officer Cornell V. Webb. “Jim always led the way.’’

In the 1970s, “He was instrumental in capturing a fellow who killed a police officer,” said Webb. ”He and I dressed as bums waiting for the guy to pop up, and we caught him. Jim was one of the best. We walked the streets looking for [the suspect], walked the street dressed as bums. They didn’t know us from the man in the moon. People that liked us gave us information.”

For two decades, Mr. Raspberry battled kidney disease. There were times that he was undergoing dialysis three times a week, four hours each time, then returning to police work after a session. “He was strong, determined,” said his wife, Joan Raspberry. A kidney transplant about a decade ago gave him a break of several years. But the donated organ stopped functioning, and he returned to the dialysis machine a few years ago.

Mr. Raspberry, who was once featured in a campaign promoting the need for organ donors among African-Americans, died June 6 at Kindred Chicago Lakeshore. He was 81.

“Even up to the day of his death, whatever pain or whatever he had to endure, he would always compliment the nurses and doctors,” his wife said. “I said, ‘Why are you doing that? You’re not getting any better.’ And he said, ‘They’re doing the best that they can.’ ”

He was born in Augusta, Arkansas, where “All he could really do is go and pick cotton,” said his cousin, Albert Raspberry. “When the things were ready to be picked — pecans, strawberries — that’s what we did for a living. It was all owned by whites, and we worked for them.”

He came north as a teenager and moved in with his father, who’d landed a job in Detroit in the auto industry. After high school, young Jim left Detroit, moved to Chicago and worked at a paper company, according to his cousin. He did a four-year hitch in the Air Force, where he played on its basketball team, competing in France and Germany, according to his wife. After his 1956 discharge, he returned to Chicago and worked a sweat-inducing job at Taylor Forge in Cicero. He also fueled planes for United Airlines, his cousin said.

Mr. Montgomery used to stop at the Crawford Brothers grocery store at 59th and State, where his sister worked and customers could get fresh-dressed chicken or turkeys.

“People came from all over at the holidays,” said his wife, whose family owned the store.

They married in 1957 and settled at 88th and Marshfield.

In 1967, Mr. Raspberry joined the police department, where he was assigned to a tactical unit in the 10th district. For a time, he also was stationed in the 1st district. He worked during the civil unrest around Grant Park at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

Demonstrators “were throwing urine at us, human feces, and we were there to keep the peace,” said Webb, his old partner. “We were holding back the protesters. We did what we had to do. We locked those people up, some of them.

“He was a courageous individual, well-liked, smart, affable,” Webb said. “People loved Jim on the West Side. He’d go in his pocket and give them money, feed them.”

In 1998, he retired. A homebody, he planted rose bushes in his garden and liked dressing in casual shorts.

“He had a favorite pound cake he would make,” his wife said. “He’d make a pot of beans and rice or a pot of greens.”

He counseled relatives to persevere.

“He said just hold your head up high and don’t let the opinions of others change you,” said a younger cousin, Zack Isaacs.

Mr. Raspberry is also survived by a daughter, Joni. His funeral service was scheduled Saturday at Greater Metropolitan Baptist Church at 58th and Wabash — where he and his wife got married 57 years ago,