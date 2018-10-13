Cook County Board 16th district Democratic nominee: Jeffrey R. Tobolski

Democratic incumbent Jeffrey R. Tobolski is a Cook County commissioner representing the 16th district, which includes the neighborhood of Archer Heights in Southwest Chicago and west suburbs including Franklin Park, Cicero and La Grange.

He is running unopposed in the November election.

The Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board sent the nominees for the Cook County Board of Commissioners a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing Cook County. Tobolski did not return a completed questionnaire.

