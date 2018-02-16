Democratic primary candidate for Cook County assessor: Joe Berrios Elections 02/16/2018, 08:40pm Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios is running for re-election in 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times Sun-Times Editorial Board Through a campaign representative, incumbent Joe Berrios declined to participate in the Sun-Times endorsement process. More from the Chicago Sun-Times Did Cubs miscalculate Jake Arrieta’s value in deciding against re-signing him? – Chicago Sun-Times At major Northwest Side bakery, labor issues pit blacks vs. Hispanics Margot Schlesinger dies at 99; survived Holocaust because of 'Schindler's List' Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen’s talent could stay a secret for only so long – Chicago Sun-Times